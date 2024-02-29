Brutal: UP Cop Thrashes Priest For 'Going Slow' With Wedding Rituals In Lucknow |

Lucknow: In a shocking case that has come to light from Lucknow, a police constable allegedly thrashed a priest for performing wedding rituals at a slow and elaborate pace. The priest had been called in to solemnize the marriage of the constable. The incident took place in the Nigohan area of Lucknow on Wednesday.

As per IANS report, the marriage of constable Sonu Jatav, posted at the Nigohan police station, was being solemnized with the daughter of one Om Prakash Prajapati. Tension arose when Jatav asked the priest Vivek Shukla to hurry up with the rituals. The priest refused to hurriedly wind up with the ceremony and this angered the cop who thrashed the priest in the presence of the guests.

The report also said that When Shukla's brother Sachin tried to intervene, he, too, was beaten up. Jatav also threatened the priest and his brother with dire consequences if they dared to report the matter to police. Additional deputy commissioner of police, south zone, Shashank Singh said that an FIR has been lodged against the constable and investigations were on.

A similar incident depicting sheer arrogance of police was reported in May 2023 in UP. A bus driver and conductor were mercilessly thrashed by men in uniform in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. Cops thrashed the conductor and when the driver came to rescue his associate the angry cops thrashed him too. As per news report, cops allegedly did not want to pay for the tickets, said the bus conductor.