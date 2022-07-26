'Brutal' police crackdown on Congress leaders protesting Sonia's visit to ED

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV was detained in the afternoon hours of Tuesday | Photo: Twitter/ screengrab

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV was detained in the afternoon hours of Tuesday following the protests over Congress interim leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate here in Delhi.

A video has been shared on Twitter where the police can be seen pulling Srinivas' hair and pushing him into the police car.

The brutal detention of the Congress leader has sparked outrage among the party workers and other leaders.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk here on Tuesday after they staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED.

The former Congress president and the MPs had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government but were stopped by the police.

"India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

"I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President’s house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

"By misusing the police and agencies, even by arresting us, you will never be able to silence us," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress party workers in Mumbai also held a protest against the questioning of the party's interim president the probe agency.

Further, Youth Congress blocked a train in Kerala's Kannur earlier today in protest over ED questioning. They also raised slogans like "Sonia Gandhi, the leader, led bravely" and "Narendra Modi ruthless". They too were later detained by police.

A protest was also held in Bihar's Patna by Congress workers and leaders.

The Congress held a Satyagraha as the party President reached the ED's office in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "They're trying to harass Opposition leaders. We will fight it. We're with Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi. You can't harass us anymore."

ED recorded the statement of Sonia Gandhi for about 2.5 hours on the second day of her questioning on Tuesday in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case.

She left the agency's office in central Delhi around 2 pm for lunch and is expected to rejoin the session around 3:30 pm.

Gandhi had appeared before the ED for questioning for the second time today.

(with PTI inputs)