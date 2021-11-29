Brought back 105 Stolen Antiquities from abroad since 2014, UPA retrieved one in 10 Years: Govt

The Central government on Monday said it has brought back over 105 stolen antiquities and artefacts from different countries of the world and 94 more will be soon reaching India from the United States of America.

The Modi government has presented a year-wise break-up of the last twenty years which suggest the UPA government retrieved only one such artefact in over ten years of its rule.

In a written reply to Parliament, the government informed that during the last two decades, one artefact was brought back from Holland in 2001, one from France in 2013, and 105 antiquities and artefacts were brought back to India from 2014 till 2021. The biggest lot recovered was earlier this year from the US when 63 antiquities were given back to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“The USA has handed over 157 antiquities related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism during the recent visit of Prime Minister to USA. Out of 157 antiquities, first lot of 63 antiquities has reached India. Nine antiquities have been retrieved from Australia,” the government informed the Parliament.

The one artefact retrieved during the UPA government was an antiquity of Yogini Vrishanana, which France had handed over to India in 2013.

The government said it has brought back the idol of Goddess Annapurna and has handed it over to the Uttar Pradesh government. The stolen antiquities retrieved in the Modi government were from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

These include a Nataraja, Parrot Lady, Ardhanareeswar, Durga, metal image of Ganesha, bronze image of Saint Manikkavachaka, metal image of Bhoodevi, metal image of Chakkarathalawar, a seated Buddha, stone image of Pratyanigra, Bodhisattva head, metal statue of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana and Devi Annapurna.

These have been handed over to archaeological museums in various states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and the National Museum in Delhi.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:35 PM IST