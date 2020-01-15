Broadband, 2G internet partially restored in J&K but ban on social media to continue

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday allowed broadband internet services in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments in the Union Territory from January 15, an official order said late on Tuesday.

"Internet service providers (ISP - BSNL/private service providers) to provide broadband facility (with (Mac-binding) to all the institutions dealing with essential services, Hospitals, Banks, etc, as also government offices and in order to facilitate tourism, to hotels and tour and travel establishments," the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department read.

The home department further said that 2G mobile connectivity on postpaid mobiles for accessing white-listed sites will be allowed in the district of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. "Prior to giving such facility, the ISPs shall install necessary firewalls and carry out white-listing of sites that would enable access to government websites and websites dealing with essential services, e-banking, etc. excluding, however, all the social media sites," the order read.