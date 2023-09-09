British PM Rishi Sunak Takes A Stroll On Delhi Streets With Wife After Meet With Indian Counterpart Gets Postponed |

British PM Rishi Sunak was seen strolling around with his wife Akshata Murthy in the central Delhi area on Friday night. The couple can be seen walking hand in hand on a street in Delhi, along with an army of guards around. The PM opted for a date night in Delhi with his wife after his meeting at the Indian prime minister's official residence were rescheduled for the night due to some reasons.

Sunak arrived at the Palam airstrip on Friday for the G20 Leaders' Summit beginning on Saturday and said he would work with world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.

Sunak Welcomed By Indian Ministers & Senior Dilpomats

Accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

"I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sunak and said he was looking forward to a fruitful summit. "Welcome Rishi Sunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet," Modi said on X.

Sunak is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi during his three-day visit. In an interview to PTI earlier this week, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)