British Airways flight carrying 18 MT medical aid lands in Delhi

New Delhi

A British Airways cargo flight carrying 18 tonnes of medical aid mainly comprising oxygen concentrators landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday morning, a statement said.

The cargo flight from London landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Saturday.

“The total weight of the medical aid was 18 tonnes, made up of five thousand pieces. Among the medical equipment were hundreds of oxygen concentrators from charities, including Oxfam, Khalsa Aid, Christian Aid and LPSUK," the British Airways said. This is the airline's second relief flight to India in the last two weeks.