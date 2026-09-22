‘Bring Your Mothers, Sisters’: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s Remark On Muslim Men At Garba Sparks Row | FP photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma has sparked a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh after a video surfaced online in which he is heard telling Muslim men who want to attend garba events during Navratri to bring their mothers and sisters along.

Sharma, the MLA from the Huzur constituency, is heard saying in the widely circulated video that Muslims were welcome at garba events and could even come “permanently” if they wished. “Muslims want to come for garba, come. And not just for garba, we’re okay even if you want to come permanently. And why do you want to come alone, bring your mothers and sisters too, our horses are also ready,” he is heard saying. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Remarks Draw Opposition Fire

The comments triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, with Congress MLA from Bhopal Central Arif Masood describing Sharma’s remarks as “vile and cheap”.

“Rameshwar Sharma’s statement is extremely vile and cheap. I would simply say: mend your ways. Stop being insolent. Do not spew such filthy remarks,” Masood said, according to NDTV.

Masood also said Muslims generally did not attend garba events and criticised the language used by Sharma. “Sharma should mend his ways, or the public will set him straight. For starters, Muslims do not attend garba; they have nothing to do with it. The language used is extremely offensive,” he said.

Sharma Explains His Stand

Following the controversy, Sharma sought to explain his remarks, saying garba and Navratri were not forms of “entertainment” but occasions for the “worship of Maa Jagdamba”.

“It is the festival of worship and prayer of Maa (Goddess). In it, the Sanatani Hindu society, along with their entire family, along with their sons and daughters, worship and pray to Maa Jagdamba. This is not entertainment,” Sharma told news agency PTI.

He said Muslims who had developed an attachment to the festival should attend with their families and participate in the religious rituals instead of merely watching garba.

“And if Muslims have developed so much love and attachment to Sanatan, then kindly, why do only their boys come? Come, bring your sisters and daughters, bring your mothers and fathers. And don’t come to watch garba, but yourself perform the worship festival of the Goddess, play garba, take Maa Jagdamba’s prasad...” Sharma said.

The exchange has turned Sharma’s remarks about participation in Navratri celebrations into a political row, with Masood objecting strongly to his language while Sharma has maintained that his comments were about treating the festival as an act of worship rather than entertainment.