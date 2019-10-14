Bring back Article 370, PM Modi dares a tired Opposition

Jalgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday challenged the opposition parties to bring back Article 370 and Article 35A for Jammu and Kashmir.

"From the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am challenging the opposition - make your stand clear and announce whether you support the government's decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A or not," thundered Modi, addressing his first election rally in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra.

The PM further said it was the government’s resolve to ensure return to normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir in four months or so. Taking a swipe at the opposition parties and their leaders for mouthing what he termed as 'the same language as a neighbouring country (Pakistan)', he said "there seems to be a great coordination between them".

Training guns at the Opposition, Modi said such 'tired allies' may support each other, but that was not enough to realise the dreams and aspirations of the people and youth of the state."

Urging the people to bring back "a strong government" under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he listed out various achievements of the administration which is changing the lives of the youth, women and farmers in the state.

"We are functioning to the fullest capacity to help achieve the dreams of every poor person in the state and the rest of the country by 2022. The economic situation in the entire region will change very quickly," he assured.