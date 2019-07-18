Bridge rebuilt with bamboos

Bihar: Scores of villagers in Darbhanga have been facing immense sufferings for weeks in lack of a concrete bridge in the flood-affected region. In order to resolve the issue, villagers built the bridge with bamboos to facilitate communication.

With the heavy downpour in the region, the bridge collapsed and the roads connecting to it washed away. The villagers told ANI that they are dealing with apathy on the part of government officials on a daily basis.

"We have informed the govt officials about the same a few days back. No response from their side. So, we have now constructed a bamboo bridge," said a local activist.