Bridge Over Lohit River Damaged, Many Border Villages In Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw Cut Off | Video | X @nextminutenews7

Itanagar: A vital bridge over the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district has been damaged, cutting off connectivity to several remote villages, including Kaho near the India-China border, officials said on Tuesday.

The KKG-BSB bridge at Krowti in Kibithoo Circle serves as a crucial lifeline for Musai, Kaho and Dong villages. Following the bridge damage, Kaho, one of the country's easternmost border villages, has been cut off, according to local reports.

Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul, who represents the Hayuliang Assembly constituency, said movement across the bridge has been temporarily restricted in the interest of public safety.

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Pul attributed the damage to repeated movement of overloaded vehicles despite the load-bearing capacity being clearly indicated on the bridge.

"The KKG-BSB Bridge at Krowti in Kibithoo Circle is a vital lifeline for our people and its safety must be a collective responsibility," the minister said in a social media post.

She appealed to vehicle owners, drivers, commuters and residents to strictly adhere to the prescribed load limits, warning that negligence could endanger lives and damage critical infrastructure on which entire communities depend.

Pul said the authorities concerned have been directed to inspect the damaged bridge and undertake necessary repair and restoration work at the earliest.

Until the bridge is declared safe, people have been advised to exercise caution, follow traffic advisories and use alternative routes wherever available, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)