BRICS Summit 2026: Photo Captures Modi's Bonhomie With Putin, Xi As Trio In Single Frame Sends A Power Statement

PM Modi Shares Light Moment With Putin And Xi At BRICS Summit 2026 In New Delhi |

New Delhi: A striking photograph has emerged from the BRICS Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, recreating a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The trio was last clicked together at the SCO Summit in Tianjin in September 2025, and their latest appearance in the same frame has once again put India’s diplomatic reach in the spotlight.

The photograph shows PM Modi standing between and holding hands with Putin and Jinping during a light-hearted moment at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. All three leaders appear relaxed and smiling as they interact.

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The picture holds importance as it comes at a time when New Delhi is putting efforts to strengthen ties with both Russia and China while maintaining its strategic partnerships with other major powers.

Putin arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on September 11 and held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Friday. During their meeting, PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve the Ukraine conflict and flagged the safety of Indian seafarers.

Xi visits India after seven years

Xi is visiting India for the first time in seven years. PM Modi and Xi are scheduled to hold talks on the sidelines of the summit, with border issues, trade and investment likely to be high on the agenda.

BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration

Meanwhile, BRICS leaders on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the consensus document at the bloc's summit in New Delhi.