BRICS Summit 2026: From Khandvi Mille To Shahtoot Phirni, Check All-Vegetarian Menu Of Grand Dinner Hosted By PM Modi For World Leaders

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New Delhi: As world leaders gathered in New Delhi for the two-day BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted an elaborate all-vegetarian dinner at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The carefully curated menu blended regional culinary traditions with contemporary presentation. The dinner showcased the breadth of India's culinary traditions.

Distinctive starters open dinner

The grand dinner began with two distinctive starters, Khandvi Mille and Khumb Galouti. The Gujarati-inspired Khandvi Mille featured steamed gram-flour rolls tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, served with kesar mango, microgreens and a yoghurt dressing. The Khumb Galouti offered tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, presented on a bed of sheermal bread.

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The main course included Paneer Lababdar, featuring soft cottage cheese simmered in a rich shallot-and-tomato gravy, served alongside Gucchi Marmik, a preparation of Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus gently cooked with saffron, raisins and mamra almonds.

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Adding a South Indian touch to the spread was Carrot Bean Poriyal, made with carrots and green beans tossed in aromatic spices, virgin coconut oil and freshly grated coconut. Thakkali Belle Saaru, a light lentil broth prepared with toor dal, fresh tomatoes and curry leaves, further complemented the meal.

The main course also included Millet Pulao, combining fragrant basmati rice and pearl millet with spices and seasonal aromatics. Beetroot Raita, prepared with chilled yoghurt, beetroot and fresh herbs, along with an assortment of Indian breads, completed the savoury spread.

Desserts and refreshing drinks

The dessert comprised two indulgent offerings: Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi brought together seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream with crisp, sweet jalebi, while Shahtoot Phirni featured a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf.

The drinks served at the dinner included pomegranate juice and coconut water, described on the menu as "a stream of refreshing flavours."