BRICS Summit 2026 Day 2: PM Modi In Closing Remarks Says India Turned Shared Vision Into 'Win-Win Collaboration' | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s BRICS presidency has focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, with the grouping’s shared vision being transformed into a “win-win collaboration” with the support of member countries.

Addressing the open session of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Modi highlighted several initiatives launched under India’s presidency and called for stronger cooperation to promote inclusive global growth.

Modi Highlights Four Pillars Of India’s BRICS Presidency

Modi said India had centred its BRICS presidency on four key pillars resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

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“Under India's presidency, we have focused all our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration,” he said.

The open session is being held under the theme ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’.

BRICS Supply Chain Framework To Boost Resilience

The Prime Minister also highlighted the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework, saying it would help make supply chains among member countries more reliable and resilient.

He said strengthening cooperation in logistics and supply chains was important amid growing global disruptions and challenges.

Focus On Startups, Digital Agriculture

Highlighting the innovation pillar, Modi said the BRICS Incubator Network would connect startups and incubators across member countries.

He also referred to India's proposal for a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund, aimed at promoting innovative and scalable solutions.

On agriculture, Modi said the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture would create new opportunities for farmers by bringing together artificial intelligence, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure.

“These technologies will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers,” Modi said.

Modi Warns Against Weaponisation Of Technology

The Prime Minister also cautioned that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could hamper shared progress.

He stressed the need for an inclusive approach to technology adoption, particularly as emerging technologies increasingly influence economies and development.

The open session brings together BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and ways to strengthen cooperation while advancing inclusive global growth.

Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with visiting leaders on the sidelines of the summit.