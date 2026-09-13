BRICS Declaration Condemns Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack, Calls For Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism | X - BricsIndia2026

New Delhi: PM Modi managed to ensure that the New Delhi BRICS Declaration did not forget to mention the key issue of terrorism. In the joint declaration, which did not mention Pakistan by name, BRICS member nations condemned “in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.”

The Declaration added, “We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.”

BRICS stance on terrorism

The Declaration also expressed a “zero tolerance for terrorism” and rejected any “double standards in countering terrorism.” It called on member nations to “fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN” to combat terrorism.

Here it welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan, and the CTWG Position Paper.

Also Watch:

“We look forward to further deepening counterterrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” the Declaration said.