 Big Boost For Hindu Side As Varanasi Court Allows ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Premises Barring Wuzukhana
In a lawsuit now ongoing before the Varanasi Court, four Hindu women worshippers are requesting full year-round access to the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

Friday, July 21, 2023
Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi | File

The Varanasi District Court on Friday allowed an application filed by four Hindu women worshippers seeking a survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises barring Wuzukhana (sealed area) by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in order to find out as to whether the Mosque had been constructed over a pre-existing structure of the Hindu temple.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case told news agency ANI that, "I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has directed to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazu tank which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months."

The background of the matter

In a lawsuit now ongoing before the Varanasi Court, four Hindu women worshippers are requesting full year-round access to the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. They filed the complaint before the court in May of this year (under Section 75(e) and Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC).

Swayambhu Jyotirlinga existed at the location in question (Gyanvapi Mosque Premises) for tens of thousands of years, according to the application of the four Hindu women worshippers, but it was repeatedly destroyed or damaged by Muslim invaders who harbored hatred for unbelievers and idolaters beginning with the attack of Mahmud Ghazni in 1017 AD.

(This is breaking news. More details will be added soon.)

