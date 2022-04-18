BREAKING: Lt Gen Manoj Pande named Army Chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been named the new Army Chief, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Lt Gen Pande will take over the reign as he is the senior-most in the force after General M.M Naravane, who is due to retire by the end of this month.

Lt Gen Pande became the senior-most after a few top officers retired in last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army's training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

A few other senior-most leaders had retired by January end. Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty and Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi retired on January 31.

Lt Gen Pande, meanwhile, is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Army chief, a post so far occupied by Infantry, Armoured and Artillery officers.

Meanwhile, Gen Naravane is the front runner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after the passing of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 armed personnel were killed in a chopper crash on December 8, 2021.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:17 PM IST