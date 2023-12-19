Big Boost For Hindu Side In Gyanvapi Case As Allahabad HC Rejects Petition Of Muslim Side Against ASI Survey

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

Prayagraj, UP: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed all five suits challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said the suit filed in 1991 before a Varanasi court is maintainable and not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991.The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site.

#WATCH | On Allahabad HC rejecting Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's challenge, advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi says, “ Today the court has dismissed all five writ petitions filed by the Muslim side, and held that the suit filed in 1991 is not barred by the Section 4 of the… pic.twitter.com/oVqhcHqYm5 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

AIMC's point of view

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists.

As per Hindu Side plaintiff

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple. The primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board was that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.