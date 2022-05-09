Explosive goes off at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali, CM Bhagwant Mann seeks detailed report

Explosive kept at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali went off on Monday evening, triggering a blast, said reports.

The blast resulted in the shattering of windows and damage to property.

Terror angle has been ruled out, sources told NDTV.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought a detailed report from the police on the incident.

The incident happened at 7:45 pm, said Mohali police.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," Mohali Police said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that a rocket-propelled grenade was thrown at the third floor of the building.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:30 PM IST