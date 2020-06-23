Breaking Good: Goa's drug dealers start washing cars, selling fruits to make ends meet

While Walter 'Heisenberg' White resorted to cooking meth when the income from a car wash company didn't make ends meet, people in Goa are doing the exact opposite. Many drug peddlers have taken odd jobs such as car washing, just to survive during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Times Now report, drug peddlers have started washing cars and have turned to selling fruits and vegetables.

Dr Ravindra Patel, who works at a Drug Treatment Centre in Mapusa district hospital said that two regular men at the centre have resorted to making face masks during the pandemic.

"I am glad they took up whatever alternative source of income came their way. Some are even working as construction workers. We are happy to see that they are happy with their work," he said.

According to a TOI report, the number of people visiting the centre increased during the month of April and May, during which the lockdown was strictly imposed. Before March, around 30 people used to visit the centre. That is 30 lesser than the amount of people who visited during the lockdown.

Goa has reported 864 coronavirus cases, out of which 152 have recovered. The state has reported only one death due to the virus.