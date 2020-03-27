Brahma Kumari's Spiritual Head Dadi Janki dies, aged 104; PM Modi pays tribute

Brahma Kumari Chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki passed away early Friday morning aged 104.
The hospital immediately tweeted out the news of her demise: With loving thoughts, we wish to inform you that our beloved Dadi Janki, Spiritual Head of the Brahma Kumaris passed away from this physical life at 2 am India time on Friday.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to pay tribute: Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.
