BPSC TRE 4.0 Protest: Police Resort To Lathi Charge On Aspirants Demanding Release Of Notification - VIDEO

Patna: A day after the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers in Bihar, police reportedly resorted to a lathi charge against BPSC aspirants staging a protest. The protest was reportedly over the delay in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 notification.

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Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 aspirants had gathered in large numbers, demanding the release of the official recruitment notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

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Protesters raised slogans against the Bihar government over the delay in the TRE 4.0 notification and sought a clear update on the recruitment process, reported ABP News.

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As the crowd continued to grow and the protest intensified, police stepped in and allegedly resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

Thousands of candidates demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 4.0) notification reportedly took to the streets within 24 hours of the cabinet expansion.

The protest march began at Patna College and moved towards Dak Bungalow Chowk, bringing traffic movement across the city to a standstill. The protest was led by student leader Dilip Kumar.

Aspirants alleged that the government is unnecessarily delaying the TRE 3 recruitment process while lakhs of candidates continue to wait for the TRE 4 notification. The protesters also demanded that the government publicly disclose the exact number of vacancies and announce a clear deadline for the recruitment notification.

Another demand raised during the protest was the strict implementation of a domicile policy giving priority to local youth from Bihar in teacher recruitment.

Aspirants are also questioning why they must clear the same emanding sequence of prelims, mains, and interview as PCS officers for a job that offers only Rs 40,000 a month, reported News 18.

Newly appointed Education Minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, has assured them that a resolution will be found.

This is the first protest by BPSC candidates since the formation of the Samrat Chaudhary led BJP government in Bihar.