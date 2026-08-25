Bournvita, Amway Remove 'Misleading, 100%' Claims After FSSAI Action

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New Delhi: Bournvita maker Mondelez India and Amway India have withdrawn or revised product claims after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged misleading advertisements and labelling violations, while other food businesses have also taken corrective measures following regulatory action.

FSSAI flagged several claims made by food businesses and later reported corrective action, including the withdrawal of advertisements, changes to product labels and removal of disputed claims from websites and promotional material.

Bournvita Claims On Nutritional Values Withdrawn

Mondelez India, which manufactures Bournvita, was flagged over claims related to the nutritional value of its beverage. Following the regulatory intervention, the company withdrew the claims and the associated advertisement.

FSSAI's action forms part of its wider scrutiny of health and nutrition-related claims made on food products, particularly where promotional language could potentially create a misleading impression about a product's nutritional benefits.

Amway Removes '100% Pure' Claim

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited was separately flagged over its use of the term "100% Pure Coconut Oil" on its coconut oil product.

According to FSSAI, the claim was in violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as regulations governing food advertising and claims. The regulator also referred to its advisory on discontinuing the use of the term '100' on food labels and promotional material.

Amway confirmed that it had voluntarily removed the word '100%' from its packaging and promotional material. The company also discontinued old stock from its sales channels.

The revised packaging has been finalised and is currently in production, with the new version expected to be introduced progressively from September-October 2026. Amway also plans to update its website listings.

The corrective actions come as FSSAI continues to scrutinise food labels, advertisements and promotional claims to ensure that consumers are not misled about the nutritional or health benefits of products.