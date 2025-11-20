 'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Sinha After Swearing-In Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Sinha After Swearing-In Ceremony

'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Sinha After Swearing-In Ceremony

After being unanimously elected as the NDA leader by 202 MLAs at the Central Hall of the State Assembly on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar at 11:30 am on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated and praised BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha after the swearing-in ceremony, saying “both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people.”

Sharing pictures taken during the ceremony, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them.”

Earlier, he took to X to extend his best wishes to newly sworn-in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praising his administrative experience. “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time As NDA Secures Historic Win In...
article-image

After being unanimously elected as the NDA leader by 202 MLAs at the Central Hall of the State Assembly on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar at 11:30 am on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders. Along with Nitish Kumar, 26 other MLAs took oath as ministers.

FPJ Shorts
'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer In Viral Instagram Post
'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer In Viral Instagram Post
18-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Karachi Home As Police Launch Investigation Into Her Death
18-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Karachi Home As Police Launch Investigation Into Her Death
Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?
Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?
Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump - View Pics
Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump - View Pics

The NDA stormed into power, winning a record 202 seats. The BJP won 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi's 'Gamchha Moment' At Nitish Kumar's CM Oath Taking Ceremony Again Steals The Show | VIDEO

PM Modi's 'Gamchha Moment' At Nitish Kumar's CM Oath Taking Ceremony Again Steals The Show | VIDEO

'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay...

'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay...

Rajasthan: Leopard Enters State Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat's Bungalow In Jaipur;...

Rajasthan: Leopard Enters State Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat's Bungalow In Jaipur;...

'No Timelines For Governors, President To Grant Assent To Bills': SC

'No Timelines For Governors, President To Grant Assent To Bills': SC

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time As NDA Secures Historic Win In...

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time As NDA Secures Historic Win In...