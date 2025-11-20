'Both Have Worked Extensively At Grassroots': PM Modi Praises Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Sinha After Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated and praised BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha after the swearing-in ceremony, saying “both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people.”

Sharing pictures taken during the ceremony, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them.”

Earlier, he took to X to extend his best wishes to newly sworn-in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praising his administrative experience. “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead,” the Prime Minister wrote.

After being unanimously elected as the NDA leader by 202 MLAs at the Central Hall of the State Assembly on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar at 11:30 am on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders. Along with Nitish Kumar, 26 other MLAs took oath as ministers.

The NDA stormed into power, winning a record 202 seats. The BJP won 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.