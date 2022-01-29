Bose family ‘unhappy’ with hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

Kolkata: In a setback for the Modi government, Netaji’s family has now objected to the hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose claimed that though it is a moment of 'pride' for everyone that the NDA government is installing a statue of Netaji at India Gate but the kind of statue that was selected does not bring out the ‘valor’ of Netaji.

“The statue of Netaji at Red Road has some problems with proportion but the statue depicts the clarion call of Netaji of Chalo Delhi. I have spoken with other members of the Bose family and everyone said that the kind of statue selected is not correct,” claimed Bose.

Mentioning that he had called for a high-level virtual meeting of Netaji committee where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman, Bose claimed that he had also invited the sculptor Adhvaitya to Kolkata so that he can meet people from the family who had seen Netaji.

“My suggestion was to replace the present proposed statue with the picture of October 21, 1943, the day when he did the declaration of freedom. A same picture is there in the Parliament House where he is holding the paper of declaration of freedom and is announcing. The Declaration of Freedom is more important and that picture would actually depict the true courage of Netaji,” mentioned the BJP leader also adding that he would keep his proposal if the virtual meeting is held.

Speaking about the present proposed statue, Bose said that why should Netaji's statue of saluting people be there round the year.

“Police can salute people and the way of saluting is also different. Netaji wearing a Khaki uniform and saluting round the year in an important place like India Gate is not correct,” further claimed Bose.

