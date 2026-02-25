'Born The Day India Recognised Israel': PM Modi Recalls Personal Link, Calls For Global Action Against Terrorism | VIDEO

PM Modi Recalls Personal Link, Calls for Global Action Against Terrorism | ANI

Jerusalem: Affirming India's close ties with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noted that he was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel and said he is very happy returning to a land to which he has always felt drawn.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, PM Modi deepest condolences to the people of Israel for every life lost in the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

He said countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.

"It is a privilege and honour for me to stand before this dfistinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership," PM Modi said.

"Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950," he added.

PM Modi said no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism.

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," PM Modi said.

"India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That's why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he added.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed PM Modi ahead of his address to Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and described him as "a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage."

PM Netanyahu described PM Modi as "dear friend" and said he was deeply moved by the visit.

"I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation," he said.

"I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," he added.

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said it his privilege to welcome PM Modi.

"Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

On his arrival in the Parliament, PM Modi was welcomed with "Modi, Modi" chants and received a standing ovation.

PM Modi and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for PM Modi.

PM Modi earlier arrived in Tel Aviv on two-day visit to Israel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)