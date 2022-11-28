Bommai disturbing peace: NCP asks Centre to act

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid claim over 40 villages in Jat tehsil of Sangli district and also on Solapur and Akkalkot cities, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday demanded that the Centre should take immediate action against him. Mr Bommai is making statements that are disturbing the peace in Maharashtra and Karnataka, asserted NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Referring to the recent incident of painting Karnataka buses with pro-Maharashtra slogans, Mr Crasto said that CM Bommai wants the Maharashtra government to take action in this regard.

“Yes, action should be taken but in that case, action should also be taken against Mr Bommai because his unwanted statements on the Maharashtra-Karnataka issue seems to have influenced the minds of certain people who are taking law into their hands and causing disturbance,” he underscored.

Why is the BJP central committee not asking Mr Bommai to refrain from making such statements? Do they agree with what he says, he questioned.

Mr Crasto further said that the Karnataka CM should not have raked up a sub-judice issue and gone a step further by saying he would claim other districts of Maharashtra, too. “His statements over the past few days are hurting the sentiments of people and making them resort to expressing their feelings negatively. Hence, the Central Government must take immediate action against the Karnataka CM for making statements that are disturbing the peace in both the states,’’ Mr Crasto demanded.

