Bombay HC grants relief to man, who accused Tablighi Jamaat for assaulting and spitting over him

In a temporary respite for a 42-year-old Muslim man, the Bombay High Court has granted him interim protection from arrest till May 20. The man was booked by the Mumbai Police after he posted a video on social media accusing the Tablighi Jamaat community for assaulting and spitting on him.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a plea filed by the resident of Shahu Nagar, who has been booked for inciting communal violence, defamation and other of fencers under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, accordingly urged Justice Kotwal to grant him protection from arrest in consonance with the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Tabhlighi Jamaat community.

According to the FIR, the man had prepared a video clip making false allegations against the Jamaat. He had made false allegations that he was

assaulted and some members of the Jamaat had spat on him.

The Jamaat in its complaint registered in the Shahu Nagar police station, has stated that the accused deliberately made such allegations to hurt religious feelings and has caused rift in the society.

"The accused had made a video claiming to have been assaulted by the members of Jamaat. He claimed that he was beaten up because he had given information to the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members, who were hiding," said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector, Shahu Nagar police station.

"After the video went viral, the members of the Jamaat filed the FIR against him for making false allegations against them. Even he had filed a non-cognisable (NC) offence earlier, against them," Gangawane added.

Police sources say that the accused has been booked several times under charges of cheating and forgery.

Before Justice Kotwal, the accused cited the NC, he registered against the Jamaat members for assaulting him. He accordingly sought more time to support his allegations.

Even the prosecutor sought adjournment to file a detailed affidavit in response to the accused's interim bail plea.

"Only because of the requests, the matter is being adjourned. However, considering the nature of allegations in the background of the non-cognizable case filed by the accused himself, at this stage, I am inclined to grant ad-interim relief to him till the next date," Justice Kotwal said, while posting the matter till May 20.