Bomb Threats Target Gujarat Assembly, Gandhinagar Court And Ahmedabad Schools; Security Tightened

Gandhinagar: A series of bomb threats targeting the Gujarat Assembly, Gandhinagar District and Sessions Court and three Ahmedabad schools triggered a major security alert on Thursday, sending parents, students, lawyers and government officials into panic as police and bomb squads carried out searches at the threatened locations.

Threatening emails trigger searches

The threatening emails reportedly carried the message “Gujarat will speak Khalistan Zindabaal” and were sent at different times, according to the information available with authorities. Police and security teams launched immediate searches, but no suspicious object was found at the Gujarat Assembly or Zydus School in Ahmedabad.

Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja said the Assembly received a threat email in the morning.

“An email was received at around 8 am regarding a threat to blow up the Gujarat Assembly,” the SP said.

He said police conduct a security assessment of the Assembly every day and Thursday’s checking was completed before 9 am. No suspicious material was detected and Assembly proceedings commenced as scheduled.

Court evacuated after threat

The Gandhinagar District and Sessions Court also received a bomb threat, following which the police registered a complaint. The court premises were evacuated as a precaution, with judges, lawyers, litigants and employees moved to safer locations while security agencies conducted checks.

According to the SP, the preliminary investigation indicates that the threatening email originated from outside the country. He said a similar type of threat had been received around six months ago and that such emails often originate from overseas.

Three Ahmedabad schools targeted

The alert extended to Ahmedabad, where Zydus School in Vejalpur, Delhi Public School (DPS) in Bopal and Udgam School in Thaltej reportedly received threatening emails.

At Zydus School, the bomb squad, police, fire department and 108 emergency ambulance team reached the premises after the threat was received. Authorities ordered an immediate evacuation as a precaution.

Students from the morning shift were sent home, while parents were asked to collect their children from the school. The move triggered anxiety among parents, many of whom rushed to the premises amid the security scare. Authorities said no suspicious item was found during the search.

The afternoon shift was reported to be continuing as usual after the security assessment.

Schools told to remain vigilant

Ahmedabad DEO Rohit Chaudhary said schools had been instructed to remain vigilant.

“All schools have been asked to check their emails regarding any such threat. If a school receives a threatening email, it must immediately inform the police,” Chaudhary said.

He added that schools had been directed to ensure children are evacuated safely and to fully cooperate with police during investigations.

Police probe coordinated threat angle

Police are now examining the source and contents of the emails and investigating whether the threats were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic across Gujarat. While the searches have so far yielded no suspicious objects at the locations checked, security agencies remain on alert.