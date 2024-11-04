Bomb Threats Disrupt Over 500 Flights Nationwide, Aviation Sector On High Alert

Representational Image/Freepik

Mumbai: Bomb threats targeting both domestic and international flights across Mumbai and the country show no signs of stopping. On Tuesday alone, over 100 flights received bomb threats, although no explosives were found upon investigation. These threats are not new; in the last several days, more than 500 flights have received similar warnings. Aviation experts suggest that this could be a deliberate attempt to destabilize India's growing economy, with perpetrators aiming to disrupt the aviation sector's contribution to the country's financial growth.

The recurring bomb threats have led to emergency landings and extensive inspections, causing significant financial losses for airlines and distress for passengers. To date, all threats have been false. Reports indicate that since October 14, bomb threats have been reported in over 510 flights, leading to losses exceeding ₹1,000 crore due to delays and disrupted schedules. The most frequent targets of these threats are flights to and from major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi.

These threats began on October 14 when social media posts claimed that bombs were planted on three flights. The threats have since escalated, with dozens of flights being targeted each day. The majority of these threats were posted on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, but these platforms have largely refrained from cooperating with aviation authorities under the premise of free speech. Mumbai Police have registered 14 cases so far, arresting a 17-year-old from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, who made threats to take revenge on a friend, and a 25-year-old man named Shubham Upadhyay in Delhi, who admitted he made false claims to gain fame.

Cyber lawyer Prashant Mali emphasized the need for harsher legal penalties, as current laws do not deter offenders who use anonymous calling methods, like VOIP, to evade detection. In response, the central government issued an advisory on October 26, instructing social media platforms to remove false information promptly or risk losing immunity under Section 17. The government is also considering amendments to impose strict penalties, including fines and potential no-fly status for those issuing false bomb threats.