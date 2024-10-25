Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuation |

Bilaspur: A flight from Bilaspur to Delhi was evacuated at Bilaspur Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat. Passengers were safely deboarded as security officials conducted a thorough inspection and sanitization of the aircraft. The flight was cleared for departure only after the threat was confirmed to be a hoax call.

The incident caused a chaotic scene at the airport, leading to significant passenger panic. Flight number 91763, arriving from Kolkata, landed in Bilaspur at 3:30 PM and was scheduled to depart for Delhi. On Thursday alone, 85 flights received similar threats, including the one in Bilaspur. Once the plane landed, it was parked in an isolation bay, and all passengers were escorted to the terminal.

Reports indicate that 20 flights from Air India, 20 from Indigo, 20 from Vistara, and 25 from Akasa were affected by the threats. Notably, a similar alert was also received at Bilasa Devi Kevatin Airport regarding a flight to Kolkata, prompting immediate action from airport officials.

Upon receiving the threat, Collector Avnish Sharan and SP Rajnesh Singh arrived at the airport with security forces, along with a bomb squad and fire brigade team. Passengers were understandably alarmed when asked to evacuate for security checks.

After a thorough investigation, the flight received an "all clear" report and was permitted to continue. Due to the time-consuming security procedures, the flight that originated from Bilaspur flew directly to Delhi without making a scheduled stop in Prayagraj.