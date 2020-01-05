'Bologe bas.. ya jaoge wahaan pe': Anurag Kashyap goads Rahul Gandhi over JNU violence

On Sunday, even as violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Anurag Kashyap mocked Rahul Gandhi for not being present on campus.
The former Congress President tweeted after violence broke: “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU.”
To this, an angry Anurag Kashyap replied: “Bologe bas.. ya jaoge wahaan pe..”
Swara Bhasker also asked Rahul Gandhi to go to campus
Violence swept the JNU campus in the evening as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.
Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.
JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.
