'Bologe bas.. ya jaoge wahaan pe': Anurag Kashyap goads Rahul Gandhi over JNU violence

On Sunday, even as violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Anurag Kashyap mocked Rahul Gandhi for not being present on campus.

The former Congress President tweeted after violence broke: “The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU.”