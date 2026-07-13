Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists Killed In Vietnam Boat Accident Flown To India; One Survivor Critical | X

The bodies of the 15 Indian tourists killed in a speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island were flown to India on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.

The bodies were transported on a Vietnam Airlines flight that departed Ho Chi Minh City at around 6pm local time, PTI reports.

The embassy said the governments of the victims' home states would coordinate with their families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains from Mumbai airport to their respective destinations.

Vietnam boat tragedy: Mortal remains of 15 Indians to be repatriated today



. The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who died in the tragic boat accident in Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island will be transported to India from Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, said the Indian Embassy in… pic.twitter.com/zRU513kvMu — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

"We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength in this extreme hour of grief," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The mission also thanked the Vietnamese authorities for their assistance during the aftermath of the tragedy.

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Survivor Remains Critical

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Friday, leaving 15 tourists dead. The remaining passengers were rescued.

While 16 survivors have returned to India, one tourist remains hospitalised in Vietnam.

"The Indian national undergoing treatment at Phu Quoc after the tragic boat accident successfully underwent a medical procedure yesterday evening. He has been admitted in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City today. His family members have also arrived in Ho Chi Minh City," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a separate post on Monday.

According to the AP news agency, the hospitalised survivor is in critical condition. The 49-year-old suffered severe lung damage after nearly drowning, along with shock, multiple injuries and bleeding in the brain.

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Investigation Underway

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a popular tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

The tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit on Saturday when the speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.

Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. According to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International, the speedboat operator was detained on Sunday.