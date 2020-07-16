Blind officer takes over charge as Collector in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has posted a visually impaired IAS official as the Deputy Commissioner, also known as District Collector, of the Bokaro district.

Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday took over as the new Deputy Commissioner of Bokaro, thus becoming the first visually impaired official to get charge of a district. He was handed over the charge at the Bokaro Collectorate by the outgoing District Collector Mukesh Kumar.

The state government on Tuesday transferred 18 IAS officials and shifted the Deputy Commissioners of many districts.

Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Kumar said, "For the first time Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh have given charge of a district to a blind officer. I thank them. I will work hard to meet their expectations."

Rajesh Kumar, an IAS officer of 2007 batch, has already served as SDO and SDM.

"Blindness doesn't come in the way if the will power is high. Blindness is not a weakness, but only sets him apart from other people. I will work by not watching the face but the target," he said.