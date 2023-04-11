'Blatant lie or...': Subramanian Swamy takes jibe at Amit Shah's 'Indian borders safe' statement

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over the latter's statement on Indian borders in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Referring to the headline of a news article citing Amit Shah's statement, Swamy wrote: "Today’s The Hindu headlines Amit Shah stating “Indian Borders are safe; can’t be violated”. This is a blatant lie or his Himalayan ignorance. Either way he does not deserve to be Home Minister. Or better he work on the illegal dual citizenship of Bambino."

What did Amit Shah say?

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the time has passed when anyone could trespass on India's territory, and now no one dares to even look at its border.

Launching the Vibrant Villages programme in the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, India’s easternmost place, Shah said the valour of army and ITBP personnel ensures that no one can encroach even an inch of India's land.

Amit Shah: Border areas are the top priority of the Modi Government

He said border areas are the top priority of the Modi Government, pointing to the infrastructure and other development works carried out in the Northeast.

"The era is gone when anyone could encroach on our lands. Now, not even land equal to 'sui ki nook' (inch of land) can be encroached...," the minister said.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Kibithoo who laid down their lives during the 1962 war, Shah said they fought with indomitable spirit despite the lack of resources.

Shah said no one says 'Namaste' in Arunachal Pradesh as people greet each other with 'Jai Hind' that "fills our hearts with patriotism".

"It is because of this attitude of Arunachalis that China which had come to occupy it had to retreat," Shah said.