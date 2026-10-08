Black Sea Crisis Escalates As 4 Vessels Carrying Indian Seafarers Come Under Attack; India Condemns Strikes, Calls For Safe Maritime Shipping | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: India confirmed that four commercial vessels came under attack in the Black Sea region over the past 48 hours, with all four carrying Indian seafarers.

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Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Over the last two days, we have seen attacks on four vessels. We strongly condemn these attacks. They put our commercial maritime transport and our seafaring community at risk.”

Jaiswal said the first vessel, the MB Rayod Mamadov, had three Indian nationals on board. One Indian seafarer was injured in the attack and is receiving treatment at a hospital. He said Romania was in touch with all three Indian seafarers and the Romanian authorities to ensure their welfare.

The other vessels were the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, the Palau-flagged MB Able and the Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio.

The Alfa Watan was attacked on Tuesday near Bulgaria.

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“We do not yet have much information about the crew on board, and our embassy is in continuous contact with the Bulgarian authorities regarding this,” Jaiswal said.

The Palau-flagged MB Able came under a drone attack, but all Indian seafarers aboard were rescued. “Fortunately, all 18 crew members, including seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. Bulgaria took the lead in the rescue operation, and we appreciate and thank them for that,” he said. One of the seven Indian nationals was injured and is receiving treatment. India’s mission in Bulgaria is in touch with the seafarers.

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All Indian seafarers aboard the fourth vessel, the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio, were also safe. “There were 23 Indian nationals on board, and they have been safely rescued. Those who were injured are receiving treatment,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that Indian seafarers had lost their lives in both the Black Sea region and the Middle East, but said he could not confirm the exact number. “Yes, we have lost Indian seafarers in the Gulf, and we've lost Indian seafarers in the Black Sea region. I will come back to you with the exact number.”

India has also sought to build an international coalition to safeguard seafarers. Jaiswal said India introduced the S4 Seafarers Proposal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The initiative, co-chaired by India and Liberia, was joined by 25 countries.

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Meanwhile, India has submitted a peace proposal to both Russia and Ukraine calling for an end to the war, following a series of diplomatic initiatives by New Delhi. Referring to recent remarks by EAM S. Jaishankar, Jaiswal said India was seeking to play a constructive role, beginning with Black Sea shipping safety and addressing immediate concerns over Russian and Ukrainian grain and energy exports, as well as possibilities for non-attack arrangements.

“We are having ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine on this matter,” he said.