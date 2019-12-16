BJP's Suresh Nakhua shares WhatsApp chats claiming Jamia students were trying to incite violence

The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the protests soon turned violent with police allegedly entering the campus and beating up the students.

Meanwhile, BJP's Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua has shared some disturbing WhatsApp chats on Twitter. Nakhua has shared the screenshots of the chats in a thread which talks about to committing Jihad against the Delhi Police.

Nakhua claims that these chats are from a WhatsApp protest group where they are planning to attack the police with bats and hockey sticks.