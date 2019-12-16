BJP's Suresh Nakhua shares WhatsApp chats claiming Jamia students were trying to incite violence

The students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the protests soon turned violent with police allegedly entering the campus and beating up the students.
Meanwhile, BJP's Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua has shared some disturbing WhatsApp chats on Twitter. Nakhua has shared the screenshots of the chats in a thread which talks about to committing Jihad against the Delhi Police.
Nakhua claims that these chats are from a WhatsApp protest group where they are planning to attack the police with bats and hockey sticks.
He further alleges that the students are planning to sneak out of the hostel in the middle of the night and if the police catches, then attack police in a mob.
Nakhua in his tweet says that the WhatsApp groups has numbers from Pakistan, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
However, the authenticity of the chats cannot be checked.
On Sunday protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles and clashed with officials near Jamia Millia Islamia University. Nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters were injured.
Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.
A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.
Students across the nation are organizing protests and marches to raise their voices against the ill-treatment of protesters at Jamia. The police had resorted to using force, shooting tear gas shells beating up the protestors after which many were hospitalised for severe injuries.
