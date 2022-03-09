BJP’s message to Vasundhara Raje loyalists: 'No one is above party'

Jaipur: After a big show of strength on the birthday of former CM Vasundhara Raje, the BJP in Rajasthan has given a strong message to Raje’s loyalists that they should think only for the party. "I request to all party workers that they should think for the party. It is our mother. If there is the party then everything is there," said the state in charge of the party Arun Singh on Wednesday while talking to the media in Jaipur.

On the question of whether this event was on a party line, Arun Singh said that there is no objection to celebrating the birthday but party workers should keep in mind that no one is above the party.

On the statements made by Raje loyalists, Arun Singh said, ‘"We are noting down the statements and will take appropriate action against those who are weakening the party." They will not get a second chance, added Arun Singh.

On the demand of Raje supporters declaring her as the CM face in the state, Arun Singh said that there is no such demand and this is to be decided by the parliamentary board of the party. "Workers should not make such demands as sometimes it can harm their leader," said Arun Singh.

Notably, the show of strength by former CM Vasundhara Raje on her birthday has got good support within the party as according to reports around 40 sitting MLAs, 11-12 MPs and many senior leaders and former office-bearers of the party had attended the event in Keshoraipatan in Bundi on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:11 PM IST