BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath as youngest MLA in Haryana assembly | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Adampur MLA, Bhavya Bishnoi, 29, in the state assembly.

Interacting with the media persons after the ceremony, Gupta said that as many as 45 members have been elected for the first time in the (2019) state assembly and Bhavya Bishnoi has become the youngest MLA after winning the November 3 bypoll from Adampur seat in Hisar district.

Bhavya Bishnoi's maiden win

With the inclusion of Bhavya, the number of BJP MLAs has now increased to 41. In the House of 90, there are 30 legislators of Congress, 10 of BJP ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), one each of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and seven independent MLAs.

Bhavya, who is son of former senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, had not only retained the family stronghold but also registered his maiden win of his political career in the November 3 bypoll – result of which came on November 6, last - by defeating Congress’ Jai Prakash, 67, the choice of the former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, with a margin of 15,714 votes. He had faced brutal drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by BJP's Brijendra Singh.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, had quit Congress in August this year and joined BJP reportedly after not being made the state party chief by the party high command. This necessitated this bye-election.