BJP's Ayodhya Lok Sabha Election Loss Impact: Govt In Damage Control Mode; Projects Impacting Local Residents Stopped

Representative Image

Ayodhya: After BJP suffered a massive defeat in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, several allegations, counter-arguments flowed in the process of introspection to understand what went wrong in the poll strategy this time. After a thorough introspection, the government and the administration have sprung into action. As per local media reports in the last 20 days, the administration has withdrawn many major decisions.

Here's a complete list of the decisions that were altered

6 km Flyover project in Ayodhya

Housing Development Authority had proposed to develop a Rs. 264.26 crore worth 6km long fly over in Ayodhya. Major changes have been brought about in the plan with an additional plan to build 3 under pass roads being approved.

Entry into Ayodhya city

A day before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, entry of outsiders was banned in Ayodhya and no one was being allowed in the town without valid passes. Entry of UP Roadways buses was also banned in the city. Trains passing via Ayodhya were diverted too. Six months after the ceremony, with after a discussion with the Municipal council and the police Ayodhya was freed from these entry restrictions.

Displaced businessmen during Ram Mandir Construction

In a bid to make the Ram Mandir and the area around it picturesque, several shops were cleared from roads around the temple site. With the move, several shopkeepers were displaced. On 20th June, Development authority board held a meeting and decided to extend 30% discount to displaced shopkeepers and allotment shops without interest. Around 80 displaced shopkeepers were facilitated to reinstate their shops at the location.

Development of Aero City stalled

Development plans were being made for state-of-the-art Aero City in Lucknow which will spread across 1500 acres, signifying the luxury and modern architecture. Farmers residing in several villages in Bikapur were strongly protesting the project. After the election results were out, the Ayodhya Development authority held a key meeting to discuss the viability of the project. It was concluded that the project will be stalled for now.