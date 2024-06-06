BJP's Ayodhya Defeat: When Caste Trumps Ram

The BJP's campaign in Ayodhya prominently featured the song, "Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge," translating to “We will vote for the party that built the Ram Temple.” Despite this, the election results were unexpected, with BJP losing to INDIA bloc candidate Awadhesh Prasad in Faizabad-Ayodhya. The opposition's slogan, “Na Ayodhya, na Kashi, ab ki baar Awadhesh Pasi,” highlighted the Dalit identity of the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

The BJP's defeat extended beyond Ayodhya to other Lok Sabha constituencies in the Ayodhya division, including Faizabad, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, and Barabanki districts. In Faizabad, the two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh was defeated by SP's Awadhesh Prasad.

This outcome has puzzled BJP policymakers, especially following the recent inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a key milestone expected to solidify their support. The temple movement has been central to BJP's strategy, aiding their rise to power in Uttar Pradesh and nationally.

“The BJP not only lost in Ayodhya but was also defeated across all seats in the Ayodhya division, suggesting broader implications for the party's future in state politics. Akhilesh Yadav used caste to beat the euphoria created around the consecration of the Ram Temple. This defeat is a big lesson for BJP that Lord Ram will not protect them from their inefficiency,” said Dr. Ajit Kumar Singh, Former Director of the Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

Additionally, BJP candidate Lallu Singh's controversial statement about needing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to change the Constitution was used against him by INDIA bloc leaders, who suggested that such a change would end reservations, driving OBC and Dalit voters away from BJP.

Factors Contributing to BJP's Defeat in Ayodhya

Local Issues:

Despite Ayodhya being the epicenter of the Ram Temple movement, voter turnout was nine percent lower than in the previous Lok Sabha elections. Discontented local BJP cadres refrained from voting, dissatisfied with the government's performance. Development projects, such as road widening, caused personal losses, including the demolition of homes and shops, with inadequate compensation further fueling resentment.

The BJP’s choice of long-time MP Lallu Singh failed to resonate with voters who desired a more prominent candidate. Singh lacked a strong personal connection with the electorate. In contrast, the INDIA bloc's Awadhesh Prasad, a strong SP leader and nine-time MLA, effectively mobilized his supporters and appealed to the general public.

While projects like airports boosted Ayodhya's national profile, local residents saw little benefit. Basic needs such as healthcare and education remained unmet, with the local medical college lacking doctors and resources. Voter dissatisfaction with these grand projects contributed to BJP's defeat.

The slow progress of development work over the past three years, coupled with issues like dug-up roads, dust, and waterlogging, hurt small traders and shopkeepers. The high-profile nature of Ayodhya led to autocratic behavior by officials, further alienating the local population.

Statewide Factors:

SP's formula, focusing on backward, Dalit, and minority (PDA) voters, resonated in Ayodhya. Dalits also shifted their support to Congress within the INDIA Alliance, abandoning the BSP. BSP's cadre voters, feeling that BJP had undermined their party, directed their votes towards Congress, presenting a new challenge for BJP.

The INDIA Alliance successfully highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation, and government mismanagement, including paper leaks and the Agniveer scheme. These issues resonated more with voters than BJP's religious polarization strategies.

Despite a decade of BJP's "double engine" government under Modi and Yogi, issues like stray animals remained unresolved, causing discontent among farmer voters. Inefficiencies at local administrative levels (block, tehsil, and police station) further damaged BJP's standing.

While the poor benefited from government schemes, the middle-income group saw little relief. Rising fuel prices and reduced subsidies on essentials alienated these voters, despite BJP's attempts to address poverty and employment.