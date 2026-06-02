BJP’s Annamalai Slams TVK After Party Workers Arrested In Alleged Gang Rape Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai has strongly condemned an alleged gang sexual assault involving two functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam (TVK), accusing the party of failing to uphold its promises on women's safety.

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In a post on X, Annamalai said he was shocked by reports that Balasubramaniam, identified as an organiser of TVK's Thoothukudi West District Youth Wing from the Arumugamangalam area near Srivikundam, and Jayapal, a TVK administrator from Ramanathapuram, allegedly lured a young woman with the promise of a job and then subjected her to gang sexual violence.

The BJP leader questioned TVK chief Vijay's response to the allegations, stating that the incident raises concerns about criminal activities allegedly involving members of the party. He also recalled TVK's campaign promises regarding women's safety and asked whether the party, which projected itself as an alternative political force, was now following the same path as the ruling DMK.

Annamalai urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action against the accused and ensure a thorough investigation. He also called for stronger measures to safeguard women and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The remarks are likely to intensify political sparring in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties seeking accountability over issues related to law and order and women's safety.