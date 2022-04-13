BJP's 5-member fact-finding team to visit West Bengal to look into Hanskhali rape case

BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident.

The party said the members of the fact-finding committee are party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.

The committee, with all the five members being women, has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The BJP release reads, "BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of minor at Hanskhali, Nadia, West Bengal."

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Hanskhali rape case.

In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instill confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency.

