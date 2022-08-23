BJP Yuva Morcha to gherao CM House in Raipur

FPJ/Avdhesh Mallick

For the first time after the recent change in guards in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Headquarters in Chhattisgarh, the BJP’s youth wing has given a call for Hall Bol and gherao of the Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday. It has been reported that thousands of BJP workers, along with BJP youth wing members, will attend the rally.

However, to avert the chances of any law and order situation on that very day, the state administration deployed a huge number of security forces in the capital city and converted CM House and nearby areas into fortresses.

In the leadership of MP Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha will gherao CM’s House, BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit press note issued on Tuesday said.

The communique said Tejasvi Surya will address a rally near Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) headquarters building, White House, on Wednesday at around 12 pm and then the rally will proceed towards the CM’s official residence, the communique said.

The agitation was against Baghel’s government's reneging attitude towards the promises it made in its election manifesto, Anurag Singh Deo, a BJP leader, said. The rally was the outcome of the youth’s frustration over Baghel's policy, he added.

Meanwhile, in the evening of Tuesday, when CM Baghel was celebrating his birthday at his official residence, BJP’s Mahila Morcha members took out a mashal rally in Raipur under the leadership of Chhattisgarh BJP incharge D Purendeshwari.

While speaking to the media, Purendeshwari threatened Baghel that he and his government would be uprooted in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP's newly appointed Chhattisgarh State President, Arun Sao, said the history of 2003 will be repeated in Chhattisgarh.

Many people see the BJP’s call for gherao of CM House as an exercise to reestablish a strong connection with the voter mass base in the state for which the party has been steadily making efforts for the last three years.