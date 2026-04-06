'BJP Workers Serve With Selfless Dedication': PM Modi Greets Party Worker On 47th Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

India’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrated its 47th foundation day on Monday, with Narendra Modi addressing party workers through a virtual message and extending greetings to lakhs of karyakartas across the country.

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Calling the occasion emotional rather than merely political, the Prime Minister said the BJP is unique in treating the party as a “mother.” He noted that the foundation day offers workers an opportunity to express gratitude for being given the chance to serve the nation. He also greeted party cadres earlier in the day through a post on X, praising their dedication and commitment to public service.

During his address, Modi thanked party president Nabin Nabin for organising the celebrations, saying his leadership had infused “newness and fresh energy” into the organisation. He lauded BJP workers for consistently raising issues concerning citizens and standing firm during difficult periods in the party’s history.

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Highlighting past struggles, the Prime Minister recalled the hardships faced by party workers during the Emergency and what he described as oppression under the Indian National Congress. He said many karyakartas endured hardships and even sacrificed their lives while working to strengthen the party and improve India’s future.

Modi also criticised Congress-era foreign policy and alleged nepotism within the party, stating that India once maintained distance from several nations but now builds relations globally. He contrasted this with what he described as Congress prioritising one family, while the BJP gives equal respect to all.

Reiterating the party’s guiding principle of “India First,” Modi said the BJP remains committed to building a “Viksit Bharat,” with the welfare of citizens at the centre of its governance vision at both central and state levels.