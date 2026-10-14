BJP Worker Killed, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Stationary LPG Truck Near Bengaluru | AI Representational Image

Bengaluru, Oct 14: A BJP worker was killed and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shivakumar (36), a real estate businessman from Malur in Kolar district who was associated with the BJP.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Car crashes into LPG-laden truck

According to police, the accident occurred at Devanahalli on Tuesday evening when they were returning from Chitradurga. The car rammed into a truck loaded with LPG cylinders, leaving Shivakumar grievously injured.

He and the four others were taken to a hospital, where Shivakumar succumbed to his injuries, police said.

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