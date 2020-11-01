BJP worker found hanging in West Bengal’s Nadia district

In yet another incident of BJP workers being targeted as alleged by the BJP, 34-year-old Bijoy Shil’s body was found hanging from a tree on Sunday morning in Gayeshpur in Nadia district. Shil was an active party member of the area.

Locals found Shil’s body hanging from a tree in a mango orchard. While his family says it is a murder, BJP claims it is a political killing. No Police complaint has been filed so far. This incident comes five days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal for two days to address party workers as part of organizational meetings. Shah is expected to address party workers in Burdwan and Midnapur zones on 5th November and the following day, is scheduled to visit Kolkata and Nabadeep zones.

Meanwhile BJP tweeted about the incident, condemning the killings. "Bijoy Shil, only aged 34 and an active BJP worker murdered and found hanging in Nadia. Same pattern in every murder by the goons. Use of terror to stop the working of BJP? We won't stop and BJP will ensure justice for all the murdered workers! These political 'Murders' must stop." Said BJP Bengal in it’s tweet.

BJP leader Mukul Roy tweeted, "Bijoy Sil, member of BJP, has been cruelly murdered. The pattern remains the same. This time it is in Gayeshpur constituency, Nadia Kalyani. The law and order of West Bengal has totally gone awry. The Hon'ble Gov @jdhankhar1 Ji, please take cognizance"

The saffron party has repeatedly been speaking about the deteriorating law and order situation and has been pointing fingers at the ruling Trinamool Congress(TMC) for BJP party workers being killed. West Bengal goes to Assembly polls in 2021 and the battle for 294 seats of heating up.