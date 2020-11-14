BJP will know its 'aukat' when polls are held on ballot paper: Congress MLA gripes about EVM 'misuse' in Bihar

Among the several political parties alleging manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with regard to the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020, Congress' name comes up as the most prominent. The grand old party has been clamouring about "irregularity" in vote counting ever since the declaration of results in the Bihar polls. It is to be noted that no solid shreds of evidence, barring allegations, have been presented yet.

On Saturday, Sajjan Singh Verma, Congress MLA from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, once again brought the "vote tampering" bandwagon to the fore by claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "misusing" EVM.

"People's body language was in favour of Congress in MP, large crowd in Tejashwi Yadav's rallies indicated that it was a one-sided poll in Bihar. Mahagathbandhan would win Bihar and Congress in MP. I didn't believe earlier but now I do, that BJP is misusing EVM," news agency ANI quoted Congress' SS Verma as saying.

He further said that "developed nations have stopped using EVMs", hinting at the fact that India, as a developing nation, should stop EVM usage too.

Verma challenged the BJP to fight elections on "ballot paper".

"The day elections start taking place on the ballot paper, BJP will get to know of its 'aukat'," said the Congress MLA.