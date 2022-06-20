BJP trying to create armed cadre base through Agnipath scheme: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Though there was no impact of strike called against the BJP-led Central government’s Agnipath scheme in Bengal, the state government had however had taken precautionary measures to tackle any untoward incidents.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, extra police were deployed in front of all government offices, railway stations and metro stations. Special focus was also given to Howrah Bridge and schools were also kept closed.

Meanwhile, the state Legislative Assembly turned into a battlefield after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP government over the Agnipath scheme and the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

Addressing the House, Mamata said that through this scheme the BJP is trying to increase their cadres ahead of 2024 elections and is giving licenses to more people to use firearms.

“There are chances of more violence across the country as in the name of Agnipath scheme the BJP is giving license to more people to use firearms” said Mamata.

However, a motion condemning the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad was passed in the Assembly on Monday and was tabled by the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders who are trying to spread hatred amongst communities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Mamata mentioned.

Protesting against the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP walked out of the House and protested in front of the gate of the House.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari terming Mamata as ‘Goon’ Chief Minister said that the BJP MLAs will meet the Governor on Tuesday to inform about Monday’s proceedings inside the House.

“The Chief Minister has insulted the army, the central government and even me along with all opposition MLAs. Mamata Banerjee even claimed that BJP was instrumental behind the violence. Before walking out of the House we tried to protest inside the House but she (Mamata Banerjee) didn’t hear for which we had walked out,” said Adhikari.