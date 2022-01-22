'BJP took me for granted': Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar on resigning from party

Former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar who announced about his resignation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday ahead of the assembly polls, said that he was a member of the saffron party for years but the party took him for granted.

He said, "I have prepared to disassociate myself from the party and have decided to contest independently." "I will come out with this declaration in a couple of days," the former CM added.

Parsekar is the chief of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election and was also a member of the party's Core Committee.

BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem Assembly seat for upcoming Goa elections.

Sopte had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 Assembly polls on Congress ticket but later joined BJP in the year 2019 along with nine other members.

BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:39 PM IST