BJP & TMC Spar In West Bengal Assembly Over Army Resolution Missing ‘Operation Sindoor’ Mention

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | File Pic

Kolkata: War of words started between Legislators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) at West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday while a resolution was passed in West Bengal Legislative Assembly for hailing the Indian Army for ‘Operation Sindoor’, but the draft did not mention the name of the operation.

“This House commends the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces in targeting with absolute precision and destroying major terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and places on record its gratitude and appreciation for their relentless efforts in protecting the pride and dignity of the Nation,” read part of the resolution.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the security of the country.

“The central government should inform us how the terrorists entered the country? What happened to the terrorists? What is the central government doing to curb such breaches? The terror attack had exposed the failure of the central government. The Indian army had given a befitting reply. This was the best time to occupy PoK,” Mamata said in the Assembly.

Countering the claims, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul question why was the name of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the name of the Prime Minister not mentioned in the resolution?

“While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was slamming us, we (BJP) also didn’t leave any stones unturned to slam her back. Today the Chief Minister had said a few things which completely were in favor of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif doesn’t receive so much praise even in his own country. Being a woman she had made a personal attack on BJP woman Legislator Agnimitra Paul,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also added that not just the Chief Minister but several TMC leaders had also insulted ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said that outside comments will not be entertained inside the House. It is a shame that Mamata Banerjee is politicising a national tragedy from the legislative assembly. We will not tolerate criticism against the Prime Minister and personal attacks on Amit Shah,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Notably, the Speaker had to intervene several times to stop the saffron camp from chanting slogans inside the House.

However, a privilege motion has been brought against LoP.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty mentioned that the ‘war of words’ clearly shows that it is run up to the Assembly elections scheduled in 2026.